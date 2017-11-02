World Champion Coach Skimbo wasn’t Joking Around

BY CAROLYN ESTES

Oologah’s adjunct coach Michael “Skimbo” Skimbo who won the World Championship in Madden NFL season 2017, recently claimed back to back Madden Championships in the first EA Major of the 2018 season. He beat Raidel “Joke” Brito 24-20 and brought home not only his second World Championship belt but a nice check for $25,000 of the Madden Classic prize pool. Last year his play earnings were over $150,000. He now has a spot in the next round of play in December.

Skimbo grew up in Claremore and played baseball and basketball. However, when he was in college he started playing video football games and now is the best in the world.

Last summer Skimbo coached a junior high baseball team in Oologah and practiced his Madden football gaming skills while waiting for this season’s tournament.

The Madden NFL season is an internet online video gaming tournament where players fight for a spot into the live finals in California. The more the players win the higher they can go in the ranking system. They have to earn a spot into the Elimination round. The top eight players move on to compete in a live playoff round. The field is then narrowed to the top four players from the live playoff round who will then compete in the Madden NFL Live Challenge finals in California.

