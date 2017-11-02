Tax Statements Mailed Out in October

Notice: Property tax statements mailed out weeks earlier than previous years.

Claremore, OK – October 30, 2017

Citizens can expect to receive tax statements early this year. On Monday, October 30t, the Rogers County Treasurer’s office mailed out the 2017 tax statements. Statements should arrive as early as Tuesday or Wednesday this week.

In past years, tax statements were mailed out at the end of November or first of December. Jason Carini said, “It took team work from several county departments to make it possible to send out tax statements early. This year, not only did the county complete its budget early, but several other entities completed their budgets early as well. Due to great working relations, everyone benefits, especially the taxpayer.”

