“Thank God for GPS!” I thought probably for the thousandth time on my way to a friend’s housewarming party.

The familiar road ended and I plugged directions into my phone to make sure I didn’t miss the turn. Still in daylight I could enjoy the trees surrounding the road and turning to fall colors before the tricky turn. I focused on the road, and anticipated a narrow road almost hidden in the trees.

The kids and I were among the first guests.

“Come in! Come in!” said my friend cheerfully welcoming us.

Once inside, I admired for the second time now the east wall of their living room, shaped as a triangle where it connected to the roof and penetrated by the light coming through multiple windows. This place is as isolated as it comes, at least for me, but in a peaceful and not troubling way. It was made out of the wood and built into the woods, surrounded by the wildlife with reminders of it inside decorating the interior of the house.

The kids disappeared into the children’s room as soon as we walked in. Lisa sat out different snacks on the kitchen counter and a large crockpot was quietly doing its job.

“We’re going to have elk stew tonight,” Lisa said.

The last time I’d visited her husband was cutting an elk that he’d brought back from his hunting trip.

I thought about the dish with curiosity, but was deprived of the excitement. I’d tried wild game before and never liked it.

The house soon filled up with guests.

