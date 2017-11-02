Notes From The Chief

BY CHIEF BILL JOHN BAKER Cherokee Nation Principal

NORA coalition improves lives in northeast Oklahoma

The Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance is a nonprofit dedicated to the growth of northeast Oklahoma. The organization, focused on economic and workforce development in the 14 counties of northeast Oklahoma, recently held its annual conference in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation has been a proud partner of this group from the very beginning and remains heavily invested in finding new ways to grow our region of Oklahoma.

The most recent gathering focused on creating healthier families. Healthy families lead to healthier communities and workforce, which means a healthier regional economy. Cherokee Nation is the historical economic driver of northeast Oklahoma and has made health care a priority over the past six years. The tribe has made significant financial investments, resulting in a trickle-down effect that is improving lives and making generational improvements.

Category: Opinion