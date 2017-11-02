Mustangs Dominate Titans

BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer

Last Friday the Mustangs traveled to McLain high school to face off against the Titans and came away with a 54-7 victory.

Within the first 2 minutes of the game senior Chance Deitz completed a 35 yard pass to senior Bryce Perritt for the 1st Mustang touchdown of the night.

Deitz made another big pass to sophomore Travis Rogers for 19 yards giving the Mustangs another touchdown in the 1st quarter.

Following that junior Joseph Mahan came up with a 23 yard field goal with just 5 seconds left in the first quarter to bring up 17-0 as we gear up for the 2nd quarter.

At the beginning of the quarter the Mustangs went back and forth across the field with the Titans until senior Cole Dunbar made his way into the endzone after a 12 yard run.

As halftime loomed overhead the Mustangs got busy trying to run up the score before they went into the locker room.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: Sports