Drama Battles it out at State
BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer
Oologah’s drama troupe returned from the OSSAA state one act contest this past weekend with another All State Actor to add to their wall of fame: sophomore Raylee Driver was named to the all-state cast.
She was one of 12 selected from over 100 actors in the 9 shows at state.
Oologah was ranked 8th out of 9 shows at the event, representing our school with pride.
For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.
Category: News