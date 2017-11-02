Cherokee Nation calendar of events for November

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation hosts several events in November, including the Angel Project kickoff and the tribe’s Veterans Appreciation Day. See all Cherokee Nation calendar items below.

Nov. 2

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Cherokee Nation Tribal Employment Rights Office hosts the 10th annual TERO Certified Indian-Owned Engage Expo at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. This event gives TERO companies an opportunity to showcase their businesses. At 6 p.m., the tribe hosts its annual TERO Certified Indian Owned Business Awards Banquet. For more information, call 918-453-5430.

Nov. 2-3

The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah celebrates the Cherokee Heritage Festival. Students participate in experiential learning about Cherokee culture throughout the ages in this outdoor event. The Cherokee Heritage Center is located at 21192 S. Keeler Drive in Park Hill. For more information, call 888-999-6007 or visit www.cheorkeeheritage.org.

Nov. 4

The first Saturday of each month the Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah offers genealogy classes dedicated to the research process of tracing Cherokee ancestry taught by experienced genealogists. For more information, call 888-999-6007 or visit www.cherokeeheritage.org.

The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah offers free admission to members or citizens of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes and one guest. Must show proof of tribal citizenship.

Nov. 9

9 a.m. – The Cherokee Nation hosts its Veterans Appreciation Day event at the Cherokee Nation Veterans Center in Tahlequah. All veterans are welcome to attend. The event will include breakfast, a program and a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cherokee Warrior Memorial. After the wreath ceremony, the program will dismiss to the Joe Thornton Archery Range for activities, including archery, resource fair, games and cultural activities, with a hog fry at noon. For more information, call 918-772-4166.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Cherokee Nation Vinita Health Center hosts the Osiyo Expo Health Fair. The event will include door prizes, nutrition education, immunizations, blood drive and flu shot. For more information, call 918-256-4800.

Nov. 10

Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Keeler Complex, satellite offices and health centers will be closed for Veterans Day. Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department as well as other Cherokee Nation emergency services will remain open.

