The turn out of spooks for the Oologah Area Chamber of Commerce Boologah Halloween event in downtown Oologah was a HUGE success! Businesses, churches, Oologah school groups, and Scouts handed out candy, cooked and sold sandwiches and soft drinks.

The committee Cahirman Carrie Ballard and her helpers in the Chamber made sure that all the groups were invited to treat the youngsters in a safe environment. “The Chamber would like to thank all the wonderful businesses and groups that make this event one of the best things we do all year,” said Chamber President Carolyn Estes. “I tell everyone to be prepared for about 1,000 spooks,” she added. From the look of the crowd that was not the overestimate.

