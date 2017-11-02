10th Annual Cherokee Nation TERO awards banquet

BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer

This Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6 pm, the Cherokee Nation will recognize its top certified Indian-owned businesses of 2017 during the tribe’s 10th annual TERO awards banquet at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa..

The banquet will be held in the Sequoyah Ballroom and the Cherokee Nation’s Tribal Employment Right Office has more than 800 certified Indian-owned vendors and artists registered.

Each fall, eight standout businesses are recognized with an award in one of the following categories: Community Leadership, Customer Service, Consulting Firm of the Year, Construction Company of the Year, Retail Business of the Year, Woman Owned Business of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.

