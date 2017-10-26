Wylie Novel on Kindle Scout

Faith Wylie’s first novel, “The Revelation Key,” is now available for review on Kindle Scout.

Kindle Scout is reader-powered publishing for new, never-before-published books. It’s a place where readers help decide if a book receives a publishing contract.

“My novel will be available for review for one month, through Nov. 24. All reviews are welcome, especially 5-star reviews,” Wylie said. “Reviews from potential readers is one factor considered by Kindle Press.”

Wylie’s novel is a murder mystery.

“I love mysteries with a strong woman as the protagonist, exotic locations and quirky characters,” she said.

To review and nominate “The Revelation Key,” go to https://kindlescout.amazon.com/p/2ZRBY7Z79IU66

If the book is selected by Kindle Press, all reviewers will receive a free e-book copy a few days before the public release.

The book will also be available in a print version on Amazon

