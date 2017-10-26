Worlds Largest Firearms Show

WANENMACHER’S TULSA ARMS SHOW will open the doors at Expo Square (Tulsa

Fairgrounds) to the public on November 11 & 12. From a modest beginning in

1955, the show has grown to almost 6 miles of exhibits. The world¹s

largest gun and knife show will fill the eleven-acre building with more

than 4,250 exhibits of very fine antique and modern firearms, knives,

swords and accessories, on display and for sale.

In November we will host the NRA National Gun Collectors Show. This is

your opportunity to see many of the finest collections in the world.

General-interest exhibits will include wildlife and western art, bronze

work and jewelry. Several collectors¹ organizations will be present with

outstanding exhibits and items to sell. Ruger Collectors and Smith &

Wesson Collectors will be featured guests. The Wanenmacher show is

international in scope, drawing exhibitors and spectators worldwide.

The public is invited to bring their firearms, swords, and knives for a

free appraisal, or to sell or trade. If you are thinking of upgrading, you

will find the largest selection and best prices. Most exhibitors will take

your gun in trade.

