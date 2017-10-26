Worlds Largest Firearms Show
WANENMACHER’S TULSA ARMS SHOW will open the doors at Expo Square (Tulsa
Fairgrounds) to the public on November 11 & 12. From a modest beginning in
1955, the show has grown to almost 6 miles of exhibits. The world¹s
largest gun and knife show will fill the eleven-acre building with more
than 4,250 exhibits of very fine antique and modern firearms, knives,
swords and accessories, on display and for sale.
In November we will host the NRA National Gun Collectors Show. This is
your opportunity to see many of the finest collections in the world.
General-interest exhibits will include wildlife and western art, bronze
work and jewelry. Several collectors¹ organizations will be present with
outstanding exhibits and items to sell. Ruger Collectors and Smith &
Wesson Collectors will be featured guests. The Wanenmacher show is
international in scope, drawing exhibitors and spectators worldwide.
The public is invited to bring their firearms, swords, and knives for a
free appraisal, or to sell or trade. If you are thinking of upgrading, you
will find the largest selection and best prices. Most exhibitors will take
your gun in trade.
