Statewide Campaign Asks Legislators Who They Really Support: Big Tobacco or Oklahoma?

BY ALEX WEINTZ

Cigarette Companies Rake in Profits from Political Gridlock and Partisan Bickering

OKLAHOMA CITY—Frustrated by political gridlock at the State Capitol, the Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) is taking to television and social media channels to make the case for a $1.50 per pack cigarette tax increase. Yesterday, a new ad – “What’s it going to take?” – began running on television stations statewide.



The campaign asks: “What’s it going to take to keep 2100 Oklahoma kids from becoming addicted to cigarettes this year, to get our legislators to stop playing politics, and to keep Big Tobacco from profiting off this inaction?”



It ends with a call to action for voters to contact their lawmakers and hold them accountable: “Let’s ask legislators who they really support: Oklahoma or Big Tobacco. Quit holding the cigarette tax hostage. Call your legislator and tell them to do the right thing: pass the cigarette tax.”



OHA President Craig Jones said the advertising campaign was a call-to-action meant to highlight the moral importance of passing a cigarette tax.



“The fact of the matter is the cigarette tax is a no-brainer,” said Jones. “We know it will save lives and keep kids from smoking. We know it will reduce health care costs in Oklahoma. It will also provide more than $215 million in annual revenue to fund health care at a time when we are on the verge of mass closures of mental health facilities, nursing homes and rural hospitals. Our state is facing a health care crisis and a moral crisis, and the cigarette tax is the obvious solution.



Category: Opinion