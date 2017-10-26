Principal and Teacher Luncheon

BY ISABELL HERLE

STUDENT WRITER

Last week was Principal Appreciation Week, and on Wednesday the principals from all three schools attended a luncheon in Mrs. Base’s room during lunch. All of the leadership club sponsors cooked for them with food donations from Apple Market. Students made cards and they received them on Thursday.

On Thursday a luncheon was provided for eleven teachers who had perfect attendance for the first nine weeks of the year. Mr. Jackson and Mr. Hogue served the teachers, and prizes were drawn for a night stay at the Hard Rock Hotel, Downtown Marriott, and a $25 gift card to Quick Trip. Students were invited to speak about the teachers. Laminated placemats with their names were given to them. Each teacher received a certificate for their perfect attendance. At the end of the year, teachers who have not missed a day of school will receive a monetary award from the district. If a teacher is gone for a school activity like a BPA conference or something of that nature, they are still eligible for the perfect attendance certificate, but if they take a personal or sick day, than they are not.

The teachers and principals are all appreciated here, and their hard work does not go unnoticed. Thank you to all of our wonderful teachers, principals, and vice principals that help keep our schools running, and a big thank you to the super intendant and assistant super intendant as well.

Category: Opinion