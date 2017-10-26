BY MARIA LAUBACH Publisher

The past seems so near when I think back about my kids developing from babies into toddlers and into what they are now. Many times, I’ve wished the time would stop and let me enjoy some moments longer.

“How many more days until Halloween?” my five-year old daughter asks.

When I reply with a number of days, there’s always disappointment.

“I wish it was now!” she often replies.

It wasn’t until I had my second child and until she started talking that the time got divided into segments between holidays. When she was three, she’d let everyone know about her holiday anticipation by starting to wish everyone “Happy Thanksgiving!” or “Merry Christmas!” months before the actual holiday. Now we just count days and mark them off a calendar.

Christmas themes and décor appear earlier and earlier every year. I remember when it started showing up before Thanksgiving. I just recently saw a Christmas section in a store and it’s not even past Halloween. I always think how sad that we add so many more days to chip away from the excitement. But a few more years and we’ll probably be shopping for Christmas in July!

Category: Opinion