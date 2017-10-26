Oologah Scouts Attend Pine Tree

BY CAROLYN ESTES

Four Oologah Troop 199 Boy Scouts attended Pine Tree over the Fall break from school. Pine Tree is a four-day, three night leadership training course and camp out. This year it was held at the Bartlett Training Center at the Mabee Scout Reservation, outside of Locust Grove, OK.

The training course for Junior Leaders, was planned and developed in the belief that motivation, through challenge and inspiration, is the basic ingredient needed in preparing boys to lead others. The boys also learn Scout skills and leadership theories.

Pine Tree accomplishes its goals by the use, first, of an intensive and demanding schedule which places the Scout in a difficult environment and helps him to develop pride in his ability to complete tasks or assignments. Second, it teaches him the absolute necessity for cooperation and teamwork in the accomplishment of group activities – – he learns the real meaning of personal sacrifice for others. And third, through traditions and ceremonies of Pine Tree, the boy develops a greater pride in himself, the uniform he wears, and that great organization called Scouting to which he belongs.

