Mustangs Rout Wardogs

As the lights came up on Friday night the Mustangs got ready to face off against the Miami Wardogs.

Determined to get the win, the Mustangs lead the game early with a touchdown from senior Gunter Pearson in the first 2 minutes of the game.

That was just the first of many Mustang touchdowns that evening as they walked away with a final score of 62-6.

After Pearson’s first touchdown, senior Cole Dunbar had a 29 yard run into the endzone just 3 minutes after Pearson.

After Dunbar, senior Seth Franzen found his way into the endzone on a 41 yard run with 5 minutes left in the first quarter.

The Mustangs were unable to put anymore points on the board for the 1st quarter, but just 6 seconds into the second quarter Dunbar had another big run to put more points on the board for the Mustangs.

Pearson came up with a huge run for the Mustangs, running 54 yards into the endzone for his 2nd touchdown of the night.

