For the Children

BY JOE DORMAN OICA CEO

KIDS COUNT Conference Sets the Stage for Pro-Child Reforms

These are interesting times we face as Oklahomans and as Americans. The discussions occurring at the state and federal level have ramifications for all our residents, whether the topic is criminal justice reform, policies impacting child well-being, or access to health care in rural areas.



The budget negotiations occurring at the Oklahoma State Capitol, while often regarded as the most important work done by our legislators, only represent a small fraction of the work they do. The business of crafting policy – which often begins during interim studies at the Capitol – lasts all year and affects all of us.



The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) has taken strong stands in the more than three decades of our work with lawmakers and state agencies, and many of those have originated at our own “interim study” which we hold annually. The KIDS COUNT Fall Forum is the annual conference held by OICA to assemble the best and brightest minds from around Oklahoma to discuss which policies should be implemented through law or agency rules to help the youngest of our state.

For the rest of this article please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: Opinion