Claremore old-timers tell stories of Will Rogers’ generosity when he came home in his adult years. He was known to slip a coin, sometimes “paper” money, into a child’s hand.

Fast Forward 80-plus years and Will Rogers Birthday Bash 2017, Nov. 2-5. Children will have the opportunity to learn more about Will Rogers, his humanitarian side, than they see when they visit the Will Rogers Memorial Museum and Birthplace Ranch with classmates.

“The Birthday Bash will reflect on the spirit of Will’s life of generosity, humanitarianism and down-home connection with family and friends,” said Tad Jones, Museum executive director.

A special activity, focusing on Oologah-Talala students will be Friday at the Ranch (see schedule below).

In the traditon of Will’s generosity, 500 children, 12 and under, along the Saturday parade route will receive a birthday card containing a memento of Will. At least 100 will receive the notice of a wrapped birthday present awaiting them at the Birthday Bash finale (a grand prize will be given one lucky child), where there will be birthday cake and punch and entertainment.

An additional 40 gifts will be wrapped for children at Safenet and SheBrews.

School children, like adults, are invited to dress western during the week and select a Will and Betty Rogers’ representative from each school to ride in the Saturday, Nov. 4 parade.

Activities, especially for kids, begin with Children’s Day at the Museum on Thursday, Nov. 2 and end with the Mid-Afternoon Frolic Talent Show on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5. Participation in all events is free for children.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: Uncategorized