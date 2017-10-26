Cole Dunbar

Senior Cole Dunbar is arguably one of the best athletes that Oologah has to offer.

Being a prominent force for both our defense and offense as he has proven himself time and time again to be one of the best receivers for the Mustangs.

Dunbar is also one of the best when it comes to pass coverage on the defense, having natural instincts and athleticism to prevent the play, Dunbar is an valuable resource for the Mustangs.

Dunbar racked up a phenomenal 193 yards against Miami and averaged an astounding 19 yards per run to secure his spot as our athlete of the week.

Category: Sports