Timothy Gregston sentenced Oct. 12

BY CAROLYN ESTES Leader Writer

Timothy Maxey Gregston was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 12 by Judge Dwayne Steidley. Gregston had given a Blind Plea on Thursday, June 1, 2017 to lewd acts to a child under 16 and one count of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.

Judge Steidley gave Gregston 10 years DOC suspended on each of the for counts with the exception of six months in the Rogers County Jail. All of the time is to run concurrent. Each of the four counts also had a $500 fine, and a $250 VCA and court costs.

