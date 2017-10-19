Mustangs fall just short of Bulldogs

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Mustangs took the field Friday chomping at the bit to beat the Bulldogs in their own territory.

However, after a hard fought battle the Mustangs fell just short by a field goal in the last 2 seconds of the game with a final score of 21-24.

The Mustangs got a good run to start the game with Pearson and Deitz working their way up field until it the Mustangs were forced to punt.

On our first defensive play of the game the Bulldogs over snapped the quarterback and sent the ball out the back of the endzone to give the Mustangs their first points of the game as they secured a safety.

The Bulldogs retaliated by throwing the ball out of the stadium and into the parking lot, receiving unsportsmanlike conduct call.

The rest of the 1st quarter the ball went back and forth down the field without either team able to secure the high ground.

Coming out for the 2nd quarter the Mustangs were on fire as senior Carson Keeter got a sack for the Mustangs.

Coming off the sack senior Cole Dunbar comes in with a big interception for the Mustangs to put us back in control of the ball.

On our way up field, we fumble the ball and it is picked up by the Bulldogs but they fumble it on the same play and we pick it back up to put us on our side of the 50.

However, we can’t make a drive of it and are forced to punt, but the Bulldogs drop the punt and senior Bryce Perritt picks it up, putting the Mustangs on the 9 yard line.

Unable to get in the endzone the Mustangs settle for a field goal from sophomore kicker Mayson Powell.

Our defense gets a stop and our Mustangs offense comes out and gets a drive going that ends with Powell kicking another field goal as the buzzer rings for half-time.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: News, Sports