For The Children

Child Abuse Prevention the Latest Casualty of Oklahoma’s Budget Crisis



By OICA CEO Joe Dorman



The lights are literally off at the Oklahoma State Capitol this week, a development that has instantly become an obvious and overused metaphor for a government paralyzed by political gridlock. Budget negotiations are supposedly still occurring while the building undergoes planned maintenance and renovations, but every day without the Legislature settling a budget deal seems to come with a new casualty.



This week’s victims of budget stalemate (and it’s only Monday, as I write this!) are families and young children serviced by the state’s Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention (OCAP) programs. The Oklahoma Health Department – to save $3 million – has terminated nine contracts with organizations that help teach important skills to new parents.



One of those organizations is Parent Promise. The organization assigns each participating family a Parent Educator, who works with parents and guardians to ensure their kids are in safe, loving and nurturing environments. Parents learn, for instance, about shaken baby syndrome and how easy it is to seriously injure or even kill a crying newborn. Families can be connected with additional community resources like child care or job training, and Parent Promise offers a “resource closet” to financially stressed parents and guardians who need access to essentials like diapers and baby toys.



Because of budget cuts, Parent Promise now finds itself in the same place as rural hospitals, nursing homes, and mental health facilities: on the chopping block.

