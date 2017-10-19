FCCLA Conference

ISABELL HERLE

STUDENT WRITER

Last Thursday the Oologah High School FCCLA team went to a conference at the Claremore Performing Arts Center. Tonya Base, the FCCLA coach, and 45 members and officers went to the conference. Grace Inman is Oologah’s FCCLA school president, and at the conference Ceaira Rock was appointed Northeast 1 district president. 14 other schools attended the conference. The members were told about what is happening state and district wide. A guest speaker spoke about how to inspire others and to follow their dreams, and he even performed magic tricks for everyone. Members were able to play games and get to know members from the other school. There are 6 other regions, 5 districts within each region, but only the Northeast region attended the conference in Claremore.



When the students returned from their trip, they had a meeting and began planning Boologah and Principle Appreciation Week, and other events for the school year.

Category: Opinion