TOP TEAM BSA TROOP 199 GOLF TOURNEY

The top team at the Boy Scout Troop 199 golf tourney last Sunday was the Oologah Methodist Church Men’s team. Scout Master Tod Estes (left) presented the team their trophies. Team members are: Duane Lovelace, Doug Mader, Larry Esc alanta, and Joe Lovelace. The teams were treated to brisket sandwiches, chips, macaroni salad, and pumpkin pudding cake.

Category: People