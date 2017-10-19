Mayson Powell

Sophomore Mayson Powell is probably one of the most improved athletes that we have seen this 2017 season.

Powell started the season unsure of his footing and proved last Friday in Wagoner that he deserved to be on the field and competing with the best.

Going 4 for 4 for field goals for the Mustangs, Powell’s confidence and skill is what kept the Mustangs in the game as they fought against the Wagoner Bulldogs.

Since the beginning of the season we have seen Powell progress into a fantastic athlete that you want up to kick when the game is on the line.

His 13 points that he secured for the Mustangs through field goals and extra points are what made him a must have for our athlete of the week this week.

Category: Sports