Youth Leadership Oklahoma Accepting Applications for Class 18

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., October 9, 2017 – Leadership Oklahoma, a statewide leadership program, is now accepting applications for its 2018 Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) class which will be held June 3-8, 2018. Applicants must be high school juniors or home schooled equivalent with at least a 3.25 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Applications can be downloaded from www.leadershipoklahoma.com or requested by calling 405.848.0001 or emailing lstone@leadershipoklahoma.com.

Completed applications must be received in the Leadership Oklahoma office, located at 5500 N. Western, Suite 142, Oklahoma City, OK 73118, no later than 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

Category: People