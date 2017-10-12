Softball season comes to a close

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Lady Mustangs 2017 season ended this past week as they lost out to Broken Bow in the regional championship game.

The Mustangs had a fantastic year and really impressed us as the season went on.

Starting with a big group of freshmen, the Mustangs had to learn how to play ball together and get used to being on the same field as the season started out.

As we progressed, the Lady Mustangs became one team and started to compete together to make it all the way to the regional championship.

The Mustangs definitely turned a few heads as they competed throughout the season making big comebacks, and adding some impressive wins to their record.

Even though the Mustangs weren’t able to make it as far as they would have liked, we are incredibly proud of them and the success that they had this season.

Category: Sports