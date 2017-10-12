BY MARIA LAUBACH Publisher

The power of a newspaper is in its breath that it infuses into a community. It is in the focus on local news, events, school, people and businesses that the newspaper serves. It’s also in the reflection of the local culture that unifies all the above aspects of a community life. Local newspaper makes and preserves history.

The reason I call my column Places is because there’s an educational aspect at every place where we go. More importantly there’s a bigger value in the place where we live because by growing accustomed to its culture we become part of it and start participating in the process of shaping it.

In 1787 Thomas Jefferson wrote, “The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

Newspapers are a necessity for an economical success of local businesses and civically active community members. They also provide a sense of belonging, unity and interdependence which are reflected on the pages of a newspaper and archived as a community’s history.

Newspapers are still the most trusted source of information when it comes to news. They also play a vital role in educating citizenry.

