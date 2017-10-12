Oologah Could Be a Certified Healthy Town

BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer

A move is on to have Oologah participate in the Certified healthy Oklahoma Program. It is a free voluntary statewide certification that showcases businesses, school campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, and restaurants that are committed to supporting healthy choices through environmental and policy change.

Some of these changes are by implementing policies and programs that will help Oklahomans to eat better, move more, and be tobacco free.

The program started in 2003 as a collaborative initiative with four founding partners; the Oklahoma Turning Point Council, the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, the Oklahoma State Chamber and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Category: News