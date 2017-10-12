New Library Books

BY ISABELL HERLE

STUDENT WRITER

In my sophomore year of high school, Oologah got a new librarian, Mrs. Lila Deffenbaugh, who is also an active English teacher and was a coach for the high school academic team. When she first came to the library, not many students besides myself went in and actually checked out a book to read, and it was easy to see why.

Back then, when someone went into the library from the main entrance, they were met by old reference books that hadn’t been checked out since the ’80s, and all of the books that students would be interested in were tucked away in a back corner, so not many people actually knew we even had fiction books available. After asking me if there were any books I thought the other students would be interested in reading, work began on revising and updating the high school library.

I came back from Christmas break that year with a whole list of fiction books that I thought the other students would like to read, and since then the list has not stopped growing. A few books were bought in the 2015-16 school year with school money, but not many, and it wasn’t until last year that the real work began. After going through the wall of reference books, Mrs. Deffenbaugh and other students decided that the books were of no use to anyone, so some were taken apart and the covers were used on a back wall for decoration. After clearing shelves, several boys were enlisted to help move them into a different configuration so the books in the back could be moved to the front.

For the rest of this article please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: Opinion