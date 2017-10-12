Mustangs Shutout Ridgerunners

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Mustangs came out Friday night ready to play for their breast cancer awareness game against the Grove Ridgerunners.

The Mustangs made quick work of the Ridgerunners putting up 42 points and shutting out the Ridgerunners leaving them with no points on the board.

The Mustangs had an explosive 2nd quarter scoring 21 points, with our play of the game when senior Carson Keeter recovers a Ridgerunner fumble on the 1 yard line and ran it all the way back for a 99 yard touchdown.

Senior Gunter Pearson lead the team offensively and defensively with 4 touchdowns and 13 tackles for the Mustangs.

Continuing the winning streak, the Mustangs gear up for the game of the year when they face off against Wagoner this Friday.

These boys are on fire and we are so proud of how they have been representing our school and community.

This Friday we take the road trip to Wagoner to battle in Bulldog territory to keep the streak alive.

Photo courtesy Donna Parrett

