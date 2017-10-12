It’s A Mystery

BY CAROLYN ESTES Leader Writer

Every now and then you stumble across something that is just a mystery. That is what took place at town hall last week. While doing some cleaning in a closet Town Clerk Holly Baker and her assistant Kathy Mclaughlin came across this patch. It looks like it was cut from another piece of cloth. But no one at town hall knew where it came from or what it had been on.

The newspaper received an e-mail with a photo of the patch, but no one at the Leader office had a clue about the patch.

Jan Miller came by the Leader office and looked at the photo, but she said she didn’t know anything about it. Miller had been town clerk and had served on the board.

Now it is the community’s turn to give identifying the patch and it’s origin a try. If you know anything about the patch, please either call town hall or the Leader office.

