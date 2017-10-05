Work Day at Oologah Lower and Upper Elementary

By Dr. Jennifer Long

Oologah United Methodist Church Minister

* It was a warm summer morning when I drove up for the second work day at the school. The first one had a crowd of about 40 people willing to sweat and work hard to prepare the playgrounds and garden area for the upper and lower elementary of Oologah-Talala schools. People from all over the community and of every age came to help. And now, we were asking for one more day of work as we laid the new path and replaced the walking stones in the lower elementary garden. Would anyone show up? Would it be just a few of us working hard and trying to keep one another’s spirits up?

When I arrived a few minutes early there was already a flurry of activity. At least 25 people were getting out shovels, bricks, and wheelbarrows to begin the task. My heart beat with joy as I saw all of these people, many who were new to a work day, volunteering to help. As we began the work another smile came to my face, and a collective sigh was heard from the volunteers, as the Oologah-Talala football team, under the direction Coach Craig, came to help.

It only took about an hour and a half to make an area that children can play in each and every day. It took the work of many hands to make something beautiful. All ages came together to make this community better, and for that I give thanks.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available at area stores today.

Category: People