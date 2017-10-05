Mustangs Trample Indians

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Mustangs faced off against the Indians in one of their most intense games this season.

Securing a 28-20 victory with only 3 minute left in the game the Mustangs had the fans on the edge of their seat all the way up until the buzzer.

The game started off well enough for the Mustangs, however as junior Jared Taylor had a huge kickoff return for the Mustangs to give us excellent field position for senior Gunter Pearson to make his way into the endzone in only 35 seconds of game time.

Pearson turned around on defense and had a big tackle for loss for the Mustangs bringing up a punt.

The Mustangs started a drive against the Indians with senior Chance Deitz getting 2 back to back 1st downs.

However, the drive was brought short by penalties, giving the ball back to the Indians.

Back on defense junior Jared Taylor comes up with a big stop to keep Catoosa from reaching the endzone, but it’s not enough as the Indians put up their 1st points of the game to bring up the end of the 1st quarter.

The Mustangs lose the ball on offense, but their defense is there to pick up the slack.

Sophomore Brennan Davis comes in to break up a big play downfield, followed by a team sack, and then senior Joe Lovelace comes in to put an end to the play with a sack and forced a turnover on downs.

The ball goes back and forth across the field as the Mustangs battle with the indians before halftime, until the Mustangs get a drive doing that starts with Deitz completing a pass to senior Cole Dunbar for a 1st down.

Sophomore Zach Wright then comes up with a big 1st down for the Mustangs, followed by Dietz keeping the ball and finding his way into the endzone with just over 2 minutes left in the half.

However, the Indians aren’t ready to quit as they secure one breakaway touchdown to end the half with a score of 14-13.

Coming back out for the start of the 3rd quarter the Indians secure another touchdown to put them ahead of the Mustangs for the 1st time all game.

The ball goes back across the field as the Mustangs desperately try to put some more points on the board as the 3rd quarter ends.

With only 3 minutes left in the game Pearson breaks through the middle of the pack to secure another Mustang touchdown and sophomore Mayson Powell comes in on the extra point to put the Mustangs ahead.

The Indians are fighting hard to try and put some points on the board, but our defense is stopping them every step of the way.

Senior Gunter Pearson gets a big stop for the Mustangs causing a turnover on downs, and then in one play makes his way back all the way downfield and back into the endzone for the last touchdown of the night bringing up our final score of 28-20, with only a minute left in the game.

