Lady Mustangs Are District Champions

The Oologah Lady Mustangs faced off against Tulsa Rogers for the district title and the chance to go to the regional tournament.

The Mustangs run ruled Tulsa Rogers in only 3 innings with a final score of 12-0 for both games.

Freshman Kenzie Chacon pitched the 1st game and only faced 10 batters, striking out 8.

Freshman Bailie Runner pitched the 2nd game and only faced 9 batters, striking out 7.

The Mustangs will travel to Broken Bow this week to compete at the regional tournament.

