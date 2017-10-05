Knori Survives Harvey

Sharon Knori, a 1962 graduate of Oologah High School, survived hurricane “Harvey”. She did however lose power for three days and had no water for one night. She also lost the entire wooden privacy fence in her back yard. The high winds stripped all leaves and fruit from her citrus trees in the back yard. She lost all screen from her back porch patio and had damage to the garage door.

Knori said the winds were extremely strong with little rain on the west side of “Harvey”.

Category: People