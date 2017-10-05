Subscribe via RSS Feed
banner ad

Dr. Hugh Foley Guides Community Discussion on American Indian Mascots Sunday Oct. 8

[ 0 ] October 5, 2017 |

The Rogers County Cherokee Association (RCCA) will meet on Sunday, October 8, at 2:00 pm for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Dr. Hugh Foley of RSU will present on “Savage Country:  American Indian Mascots” followed by questions and answers with community members.

The Cherokee Business Moment includes a two minute brief presentation by a local Cherokee owned and operated business during the meeting.

 

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Tags:

Category: News

Leave a Reply




If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a Gravatar.