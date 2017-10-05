Concussion Detection Technology

BY ISABELL HERLE

STUDENT WRITER

Football helmets are a staple piece of equipment for any football team. This year, the Oologah High School football team helmets have a new addition on their 43 helmets. The helmets the players are wearing are traditional Riddell helmets, but they are special. The have concussion sensors. The sensors in the helmets are used to detect the possibility of a player having a concussion from a head injury during practice and at games.

Each helmet is assigned to a football player and the sensor inside the helmet is registered and synced to a computer program that collects data from the helmet throughout the season.

Category: Opinion