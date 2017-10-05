Cherokee Nation Calendar of Events for October

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. —The Cherokee Nation is hosting several events in October, including the start of several community language classes and the Cherokee Art Market. See all Cherokee Nation calendar items below.



Oct. 1



Cherokee Nation is currently accepting applications for the Cherokee Nation Elder Angel Tree. The program is for Cherokee Nation citizens or their spouse or widow 60 years old or older. Applications must be completed with a family or elder advocate and submitted by Oct. 31 to Cherokee Nation Human Services in Tahlequah. For more information, contact Crystal Thomas at 918-453-5627, Rachelle Singleterry at 918-453-5694 or Juanita Bark at 918-253-4219.



Oct. 5-6



10 a.m. – The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah hosts Ancient Cherokee Days. The two-day event includes hands-on activities, games and demonstrations for school-aged children that feature Cherokee lifestyle in the early 1700s. For more information, contact Tonia Weavel at tonia-weavel@cherokee.org.



Oct. 7



The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah launches the Cherokee Warrior Exhibit. Visitors can travel throughout the evolution of the Cherokee warrior from pre-contact to modern military. The exhibit runs through March 31, 2018. For more information, contact Callie Chunestudy at 918-456-6007.



9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah provides free admission to citizens of any of the three federally recognized Cherokee tribes plus one guest as part of Cherokee Saturday.



11 a.m. to noon – The Cherokee Heritage Center in Tahlequah hosts a one-hour genealogy class. The class is $10 per adult and $5 per student in grades K-12. Advanced registration is required. To register, contact Gene Norris or Ashley Vann at 918-456-6007.



Oct. 8



6 p.m. – The Cherokee Nation Youth Choir performs at Gore United Methodist Church. For more information, call 918-453-5000, ext. 4172.



Oct. 9



The Cherokee Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day to honor the tribal people and tribal governments of Oklahoma.

For further events, times, locations please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: News