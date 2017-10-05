A GLIMPSE AND MUSICAL RHYTHMS

OOLAGAH HISTORICAL TRIVIA VOL. 1 No 5-part 2

IT HAPPENED IN OOLOGAH

The Oologah Missouri Pacific Railway Train Depot, located west of the tacks across from the road from the northwest corner of Cooweescoowee East Avenue (highway 169 has yet to be named). It is autumn of 1900. Will Marshall, station master and wife, Cora Blake Marshall live within the depot. Mail, cattle, passengers, and products are transported. Betty Blake, is visiting her sister and brother-in-law while recovering from a severe attack of typhoid fever.

It was the custom when the incoming passenger train whistle was heard, the whole town rushed to the depot to see the arrival and departure. Such was the case as the southbound train from Kansas city came rolling in. Betty Blake remembers, “I think I must have known it was Will Rogers,” we exchanged glances, he looked to the ticket window turned on his heel and was gone without saying a word. Will was back in town the next morning to pick up a package, once again he appeared to be to shy to inquire of a package, a banjo.

A couple of days later each of us had accepted a supper invitation from Miss Lindsey, the school teacher, Will was obviously shy and reserve during supper. After supper guests moved to the sitting room. A roll of music in his lap Will begin to relax. He began to sing, his voice a high tenor, unaccompanied, the latest “coonsongs” impressive! The shyness was not apparent. Before Betty left to go back to the depot, Will had given her the music, she had strung his banjo for him and the two had enjoyed singing together. The mutual love of music was a bond.

For the rest of this story please pick up a copy of the Leader available in area stores today.

Category: Uncategorized