Softball gets ready for post season

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

Oologah 3 Neosho 1

The Mustangs fell behind early in the game as Neosho finds their way across the plate in the 1st inning.

The Mustangs retaliated with junior Lindsey Edwards and sophomore Emma Gill crossing the plate to put the Mustangs ahead for teh final score of 3-1.

Emma Gill led the team with 2 runs to help secure the Mustang victory.

Oologah 13 Kansas 0

The Mustangs proved they are not to be messed with as the shutout the Kansas team during the Adair tournament.

With Rachel Humberg, Emma Gill, Kenzie Chacon, Kylee Thompson, and Morgan Bement all leading the team with 2 runs, the Mustangs dominated Kansas.

Kenzie Chacon was the dynamite pitcher for the Mustangs only facing 12 batters and shutting down 5 with a strike out.

Category: Sports