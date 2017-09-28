BY MARIA LAUBACH Publisher

Once first and fresh at running small community newspapers I was asked to write a personal column. I was focused on managing four small newspapers back then and the idea of adding to my tasks by having to write was daunting at first.

“We have a large Czech population here in Hennessey,” the editor of that newspaper said, “and they would love to hear your stories about Russia.”

I have to admit that was the first time I thought about writing for an audience. Before that, I was used to reading literature, analyzing, discussing it and extracting meaning from the writing. I never thought the writer had an audience in mind when he or she wrote it.

The “Places” heading for this column came from my background in literature where physical places were educational. I also wanted to continue to actively explore places, learn about the dynamics and cultures.

Same as writing with the reader in mind, we learn about the environment of the place where we want to be and then look for a niche that we fill.

For instance, when I had my first child my idea of what he should learn from me was clear. Number one priority was teaching him Russian, his mother’s tongue. Literally.

Up until he was 18 months old I only spoke Russian to him, but soon it became clear to me that he felt left out and confused in the group of his childcare friends who only spoke English. His childcare giver suggested I postpone teaching him Russian later and until he found his comfort zone in the culture where he was growing up.

