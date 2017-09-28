OHS presents “Property Rites”

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Leader writer

The Oologah high school drama department is set to open their first show of the season On Tuesday Oct. 3rd at 7 pm in the High School Auditorium.

The show that they are presenting is call Property Rites and it’s about a group of robots that get infected with humanity and how they deal with emotions.

The show is what the Mustangs are going to submit for the OSSAA one-act competition.

Admission into the show is $5 for adults, $3 for students, and students in middle school and younger are admitted for free.

The drama department at the high school is incredibly talented as a community we should support our arts.

