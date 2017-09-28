Notes From The Chief

Array of online tools allow Cherokees to remain connected and informed

By Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker

With such a large population across the globe, it is important we keep all Cherokees as informed and up to date as we can. The value of staying connected is especially important when the Cherokee Nation is involved in high-profile national efforts like the hurricane relief efforts in south Texas.

The Cherokee Nation has almost 360,000 citizens, and more than 224,000 of our enrolled citizens live outside the tribe’s northeast Oklahoma jurisdiction. Tribal citizens in at-large communities across Oklahoma and the United States are a vital part of our government and are important to our success.

Ensuring citizens feel connected to their government and remain informed and updated on the issues and policies is critical. At-large council members Mary Baker Shaw and Wanda Hatfield reminded me recently of how important this is, particularly for citizens who live far from home. They encouraged me to do more to spread the world about Cherokee Nation’s online content, which can be accessed for free. Below you will find out how to access some of our award-winning websites, television shows and publications.

www.cherokee.org Official website of the Cherokee Nation

www.cherokeesatlarge.org resource for at large Cherokees

www.anadisgoi.com Our award winning online newsroom

www.osiyo.tv Our Emmy-winning television show

www.cherokeephoenix.org Our independent, award-winning newspaper

Stay connected with Cherokee Nation through official social media.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheCherokeeNation

Twitter: www.twitter.com/CherokeeNation

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thecherokeenation

Keep Current by Mail

In order to receive hard copies of our tribal publications and mailers, keep your current address on file with Cherokee Nation’s registration department. These publications include the quarterly Anadisgoi Magazine and our annual report. Address correction forms are available here: www.cherokee.org/Services/Tribal-Citizenship or call (918) 458-6980.

These are all excellent ways for Cherokees to interact, participate and remain connected to our government at no cost.

Category: Opinion