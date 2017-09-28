Mustangs swat Hornets

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Before the game could get started last Friday night the Mustangs hosted their homecoming activities, but the Mustangs didn’t let that distract them from their matchup against the Vinita Hornets.

Wasting no time, the Mustangs jumped out on top early in the game with senior Gunter Pearson making his way into the endzone for the 1st of many Mustang touchdowns of the evening.

Seniors Chance Dietz and Gunter Pearson both had 2 touchdowns for the evening along with sophomore Zac Wright.

Senior Cole Dunbar was also able to make it into the endzone putting the Mustangs far ahead with 48 points.

As we enter the 4th quarter the Hornets were able to get their only touchdown of the night bringing up the final score 48-7.

