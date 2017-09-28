A GLIMPSE AND MUSICAL RHYTHM

Oolagah Historical Trivia Vol. 1 No 5-Part 1

A historical review of the musical highlights during the mid 19th-early 21st century of Cooweescoowee District, Indian Territory Specifically the area of the Clem Rogers Ranch now known as the Dog Iron Ranch and Birthplace of Will Rogers newar Oologah, Oklahoma.

The Sunday morning Oolagah Methodist Episcopal Church music was provided by Mary America Rogers assisted by page turner, William (Will) Penn Rogers, her youngest son (10 years or younger). After services the Clem and Mary Rogers Family welcomed attending families and guests for lunch and visiting. Afternoon found everyone gathering around Mary’s piano as she led the singing and piano musical accompaniment. Good times and laughter ensured. The gathering grew to include holidays or other special occasions that enabled a break from the unending work of the early pioneers. Storytelling by a young Will was a highlight, followed by rolling up the carpet in the Rogers living and dining room, the dancing started.

