William “Bill” Louis Stiger, 68, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Family will be receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7p.m., today (Thursday) Sept. 21 at Benjamin Funeral Service in Nowata.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22 at Oologah Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Talala.

