BY ISABELL HERLE

STUDENT WRITER

Besides the online Presonalized Learning option, students can also opt into Virtual Learning. Virtual Learning is also online, but is taken at home. Very few students have signed up for Virtual Learning, but it is still an option for anyone who would like to use it.

A student might enroll in Virtual Learning if they have a medical condition that confines them to their home or they have to stay home and work to help support their family. A student who enrolls in Virtual Learning must speak to Mr. Hogue and their grade’s councilor to set up their courses and work out a regimen to do their work. If they are behind on credits they may work out a plan to catch them up so they may graduate on time with the rest of their class.

Along with setting up the online courses, and just like those using the Personalized Learning, students who need it can be provided a device to use to complete their work.

