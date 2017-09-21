Mustangs Dominate Warriors

By JENNIFER HERTEL

Last Friday night the Mustangs continued their winning streak after walking away from a 51-21 victory over the Glenpool Warriors.

Right out the gate the Mustangs got a late jump and fell behind 7-0 with almost 11 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

However, the Mustangs came back quickly with junior Jared Taylor coming up with a big run off the kick off and finished with senior Chance Dietz connecting with senior Cole Dunbar for a 3rd and long pass that turned into a Mustang touchdown.

Our defense was ready to go as they stepped out onto the field and held the Warriors to a punt.

Sophomore Zac Wright got a big 1st down for the Mustangs to start the drive downfield and Dietz wrapped it up with a big carry for the Mustangs to secure the lead with a 14-7 score with just over 5 minutes left in the 1st quarter.

After holding the offense to another punt, Dietz steps on the field to complete a pass to Dunbar and with 1 play the Mustangs put another touchdown on the board.

Our defense came out on fire and forced the Warriors to punt, but junior Ethan Morton came out and blocked the punt and senior Seth Franzen picked up the ball to give the Mustangs excellent field position as the offense came out.

Taking advantage of the good field position, senior Gunter Pearson runs right into the endzone for another touchdown bringing up the end of the 1st quarter.

Pearson came out with a big 1st down for the Mustangs after the defense held up the Warriors at the start of the 2nd quarter.

Junior Layne Harper gets the pass from Dietz and gets another big 1st down for the Mustangs.

Wright made his way into the endzone for the Mustangs to secure another touchdown with just under 10 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

The Warriors offense become desperate for yards and goes for it on 4th down, but the Mustangs defense becomes a wall and holds the Warriors to a turnover on downs.

Dunbar gets a big 1st down to start a run for the Mustangs, and Dietz finds him again for a huge 1st down that comes just short of a touchdown.

Dietz finishes the drive himself and makes his way into the endzone bringing up the 41-7 score with just over 5 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

On defense Pearson causes a fumble and senior Carson Keeter picks it up to bring the offense back on the field.

Pearson stays on the field for offense and runs it into the endzone for another Mustang touchdown.

Our defense holds Glenpool to another punt as junior Ethan Morton comes out right before halftime to put the ball through the uprights for a Mustang field goal.

