Helping Hands, Humble Hearts

BY JENNIFER HERTEL Leader Writer

Hurricane season has been particularly bad this year and the entire country has been sending as much help as they can and a group of men from our community took a huge delivery down to Louisiana to help with the rescue and recovery of hurricane victims by donating supplies.

Trent Harris was the organizer of the event and, after Jason Rodgers donated a trailer for them to transport the supplies, Trent, Cole Martin, Thor Burnside, and John Powers hit the road to Louisiana.

